Mother and six-month-old baby struck by car in Vista - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Mother and six-month-old baby struck by car in Vista

VISTA (KUSI) — A mother and her six-month-old baby were struck by a vehicle at a Vista intersection Thursday.

The baby did not suffer any injuries but was hospitalized as a precaution. 

The 35-year-old woman was in the crosswalk pushing a stroller at the corner of East Vista Way and Anza Street when a car made a right hand turn into the intersection and knocked her to the ground shortly after noon Wednesday, sheriff's Deputy Doug Allen said.

Medics took the woman to Palomar Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The female driver remained at the scene of the accident. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

