U.S. withdraws from Paris climate agreement

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KUSI) — President Donald Trump announced Thursday he will withdraw the United States from the Paris climate change accord.

Taking the podium in the Rose Garden of the White House, President Trump told reporters his decision to immediately end all implementation of the Paris climate accord agreement was necessary to "follow through on our commitments and I don’t want anything to get in our way. I am fighting everyday for the great people of this country."

Nearly 200 countries are part of the agreement created in 2015 in an effort to reduce the effects of global warming.

President Trump was vocal on his disapproval of the deal during the 2016 campaign race. At the time, he called the deal unfair for Americans. Trump said he had listened to arguments on both sides of the argument leading up to his decision to withdraw.

Several countries urged President Trump to keep America signed on to the agreement, including a last ditch effort Thursday from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden. In a letter sent to the President, the countries said its crucial that all nations stay together.

President Trump said he is open to renegotiating the United States involvement in the deal or open negotiations of a new deal that would be fair to the United States.

President Trump’s decision to pull the United States from the Paris climate agreement fulfilled on of his primary campaign promises. He told reporters the withdrawal fulfilled his “solemn duty to protect the American people and its citizens.”