U.S. withdraws from Paris climate agreement

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
President Donald Trump announced Thursday he will withdraw the United States from the Paris climate change accord.More>>
President Donald Trump announced Thursday he will withdraw the United States from the Paris climate change accord.More>>
Mayor Kevin Faulconer has proposed to increase the Transient Occupancy Tax to fund not only a Convention Center expansion but also to fund programs that would help house the homeless.More>>
Mayor Kevin Faulconer has proposed to increase the Transient Occupancy Tax to fund not only a Convention Center expansion but also to fund programs that would help house the homeless.More>>
Federal officials are expected to reveal Thursday the results of an investigation into how thousands of gallons of sewage seeped into San Diego County waters.More>>
Federal officials are expected to reveal Thursday the results of an investigation into how thousands of gallons of sewage seeped into San Diego County waters.More>>
An official with the California Department of Education is expected to visit the San Ysidro School District Thursday to discuss water quality issues.More>>
An official with the California Department of Education is expected to visit the San Ysidro School District Thursday to discuss water quality issues.More>>
Clouds are covering San Diego's coastline for the fourth day this week, but are expected to dissipate more quickly Thursday.More>>
Clouds are covering San Diego's coastline for the fourth day this week, but are expected to dissipate more quickly Thursday.More>>
A mother and her six-month-old baby were struck by a vehicle at a Vista intersection Thursday.More>>
A mother and her six-month-old baby were struck by a vehicle at a Vista intersection Thursday.More>>
San Diego police shut down an allegedly illegal business in North Park at which customers could obtain a medical marijuana recommendation, then purchase cannabis products and apparently other drugs in another part of the building, authorities said Thursday.More>>
San Diego police shut down an allegedly illegal business in North Park at which customers could obtain a medical marijuana recommendation, then purchase cannabis products and apparently other drugs in another part of the building, authorities said Thursday.More>>
The group behind SoccerCity announced Tuesday a series of open houses to allow residents to learn more about an initiative to bring a Major League Soccer stadium and team to San Diego.More>>
The group behind SoccerCity announced Tuesday a series of open houses to allow residents to learn more about an initiative to bring a Major League Soccer stadium and team to San Diego.More>>
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has launched an investigation into the death of a 52-year-old worker at a construction site near the U.S.-Mexico border.More>>
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has launched an investigation into the death of a 52-year-old worker at a construction site near the U.S.-Mexico border.More>>
After a soft opening over the holiday weekend, SeaWorld San Diego is scheduled today to officially unveil its newest attractions to replace the park's "Shamu'' killer whale shows.More>>
After a soft opening over the holiday weekend, SeaWorld San Diego is scheduled today to officially unveil its newest attractions to replace the park's "Shamu'' killer whale shows.More>>