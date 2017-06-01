At Mauzy Heating, Air & Solar has deep roots in San Diego with decades of outstanding service to residential homeowners and businesses throughout San Diego and surrounding communities throughout Southern California. They always put their best foot forward by leading with strong family values, leadership and service. Mauzy provides products and services that they trust and believe in. Their business always strives to provide the community with the best possible service.

The business has always been locally family owned and operated. It all started with Gary Mauzy, Matt's father. Matt Mauzy, his wife Jennifer, his daughter, and his sons are all intrinsically involved with daily operations. Matt's son Mike Mauzy has been working with the company for the past five years, both learning the craft and working toward continuing the family heritage. Three generations later, the Mauzy Heating, Air & Solar brand is going stronger than ever. With decades of experience, the Mauzy family and team has continued to strongly exceed customer's expectations.

Mauzy Heating, Air & Solar's strong, principled, professional foundation evolved over time into a heating and cooling practice with an unmatched reputation. Mauzy Heating, Air & Solar in San Diego, CA is the successor to Southwest Heating and Air: a highly reputable, long-established heating and air conditioning company. Southwest Heating and Air was Gary Mauzy's company along with his partner, Robert Matheson. Southwest Heating and Air operated from 1969 until Matt acquired Southwest in 1995 at which time Matt changed the business to carry the family name. The Mauzy family heritage within the heating and cooling business has been successful for over 40 years and still continues to grow.