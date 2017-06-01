Two arrested after leading police on pursuit in stolen vehicle

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A driver and a passenger of a stolen vehicle were arrested Thursday after leading authorities on a pursuit along Interstate 8.

Officers spotted the stolen 1991 Lexus sedan headed west on the freeway near Lake Murray Boulevard shortly before 3 a.m., San Diego police Officer Joshua Hodge said.

The driver eventually stopped near Mission Center Road and tried to run off but was arrested shortly afterward, along with a passenger, according to the officer. Neither the driver's nor the passenger's name were immediately available.