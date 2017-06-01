Motorcyclist missing after Oak Park crash

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A crash in Oak Park Wednesday left one vehicle overturned and one motorcyclist missing.

Around 10:45 pm Wednesday night, SDFD and CHP San Diego responded to reports of a motorcycle crash on westbound SR-94 just west of Kelton. Crews arrived to find a motorcycle and multiple vehicles involved, one vehicle on its roof.

A witness at the scene said that the motorcycle was actually moving across lanes without a rider on it before it crashed.

The driver of the overturned car was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

The rider of the motorcycle was not found at the scene despite helicopter and ground units search attempts.He has still not been found as of 2:00 p.m. Thursday

SR-94 was shut down for an extended period of time while crews searched for the victim and conducted their investigation. Shoes were found about less than a mile east of the scene.