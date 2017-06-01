State of the VA in San Diego

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The secretary of veterans affairs in San Diego says the VA is still in critical condition but he's committed to making improvements.More>>
The secretary of veterans affairs in San Diego says the VA is still in critical condition but he's committed to making improvements.More>>
Federal officials are expected to reveal Thursday the results of an investigation into how thousands of gallons of sewage seeped into San Diego County waters.More>>
Federal officials are expected to reveal Thursday the results of an investigation into how thousands of gallons of sewage seeped into San Diego County waters.More>>
High school students throughout San Diego spent the day on the USS Midway Museum to learn about what is known as the “blue tech” industry.More>>
High school students throughout San Diego spent the day on the USS Midway Museum to learn about what is known as the “blue tech” industry.More>>
President Donald Trump announced Thursday he will withdraw the United States from the Paris climate change accord.More>>
President Donald Trump announced Thursday he will withdraw the United States from the Paris climate change accord.More>>
A resort in the Philippines was on lockdown Thursday after reports of at least one gunman lose inside the hotel. Gunfire and explosions erupted at the Resorts World Manila in the Philippines around 1:30 a.m. local time Thursday, according to the resorts Twitter page.More>>
A resort in the Philippines was on lockdown Thursday after reports of at least one gunman lose inside the hotel. Gunfire and explosions erupted at the Resorts World Manila in the Philippines around 1:30 a.m. local time Thursday, according to the resorts Twitter page.More>>
San Diego Police released a sketch Thursday of the suspect who was reportedly following a 12-year-old girl around the Tierrasanta area last week.More>>
San Diego Police released a sketch Thursday of the suspect who was reportedly following a 12-year-old girl around the Tierrasanta area last week.More>>
A crash in Oak Park Wednesday left one vehicle overturned and one motorcyclist missing.More>>
A crash in Oak Park Wednesday left one vehicle overturned and one motorcyclist missing.More>>
The group behind SoccerCity announced Tuesday a series of open houses to allow residents to learn more about an initiative to bring a Major League Soccer stadium and team to San Diego.More>>
The group behind SoccerCity announced Tuesday a series of open houses to allow residents to learn more about an initiative to bring a Major League Soccer stadium and team to San Diego.More>>
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has launched an investigation into the death of a 52-year-old worker at a construction site near the U.S.-Mexico border.More>>
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has launched an investigation into the death of a 52-year-old worker at a construction site near the U.S.-Mexico border.More>>
San Diego police shut down an allegedly illegal business in North Park at which customers could obtain a medical marijuana recommendation, then purchase cannabis products and apparently other drugs in another part of the building, authorities said Thursday.More>>
San Diego police shut down an allegedly illegal business in North Park at which customers could obtain a medical marijuana recommendation, then purchase cannabis products and apparently other drugs in another part of the building, authorities said Thursday.More>>