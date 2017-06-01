9 hedgehogs rescued from Ocean Beach trash can

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The secretary of veterans affairs in San Diego says the VA is still in critical condition but he's committed to making improvements.More>>
The secretary of veterans affairs in San Diego says the VA is still in critical condition but he's committed to making improvements.More>>
Federal officials are expected to reveal Thursday the results of an investigation into how thousands of gallons of sewage seeped into San Diego County waters.More>>
Federal officials are expected to reveal Thursday the results of an investigation into how thousands of gallons of sewage seeped into San Diego County waters.More>>
President Donald Trump announced Thursday he will withdraw the United States from the Paris climate change accord.More>>
President Donald Trump announced Thursday he will withdraw the United States from the Paris climate change accord.More>>
High school students throughout San Diego spent the day on the USS Midway Museum to learn about what is known as the “blue tech” industry.More>>
High school students throughout San Diego spent the day on the USS Midway Museum to learn about what is known as the “blue tech” industry.More>>
The group behind SoccerCity announced Tuesday a series of open houses to allow residents to learn more about an initiative to bring a Major League Soccer stadium and team to San Diego.More>>
The group behind SoccerCity announced Tuesday a series of open houses to allow residents to learn more about an initiative to bring a Major League Soccer stadium and team to San Diego.More>>
The San Diego County Fair will give a big ol' "Howdy, Pardner!'' Friday as it opens a 26-day run at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.More>>
The San Diego County Fair will give a big ol' "Howdy, Pardner!'' Friday as it opens a 26-day run at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.More>>
Nine hedgehogs were rescued Thursday from a trash can in Ocean Beach and are now under the care of County Animal Services.More>>
Nine hedgehogs were rescued Thursday from a trash can in Ocean Beach and are now under the care of County Animal Services.More>>
San Diego Police released a sketch Thursday of the suspect who was reportedly following a 12-year-old girl around the Tierrasanta area last week.More>>
San Diego Police released a sketch Thursday of the suspect who was reportedly following a 12-year-old girl around the Tierrasanta area last week.More>>
A crash in Oak Park Wednesday left one vehicle overturned and one motorcyclist missing.More>>
A crash in Oak Park Wednesday left one vehicle overturned and one motorcyclist missing.More>>