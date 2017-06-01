9 hedgehogs rescued from Ocean Beach trash can

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Nine hedgehogs were rescued Thursday from a trash can in Ocean Beach and are now under the care of County Animal Services.

According to County Animal Services, an animal control officer responded to a call about the animals and found several hedgehogs loose in the trash, and more inside a trash bag. Five were found dead.

In all, he retrieved 15 hedgehogs. Veterinary staff had to euthanize one hedgehog because it was in poor condition and suffering. The surviving hedgehogs appear to be in good condition.

“Hedgehogs are very shy, timid creatures and for someone to tie them up in trash bags and throw them away is unconscionable,” said County Animal Services Director Dan DeSousa. “Someone needs to come forward with information so we can hold whoever did this cruel act accountable.”

Anyone with information is asked to call County Animal Services at (619) 767-2740.

It is illegal to possess hedgehogs in California so the animals will not be made available for adoption. County Animal Services will try to place the hedgehogs with people who already have permits to possess these animals or transfer them out of the state.

Any criminal charges will be determined once County Animal Services completes its investigation but could include animal abandonment and felony animal cruelty.