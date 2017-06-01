San Diego County Fair opens Friday at the Del Mar Fairgrounds - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

San Diego County Fair opens Friday at the Del Mar Fairgrounds

San Diego County Fair opens Friday at the Del Mar Fairgrounds

DEL MAR (KUSI) — The San Diego County Fair will give a big ol' "Howdy, Pardner!'' Friday as it opens a 26-day run at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

The fair's "Where the West is Fun'' theme exhibit will feature a collection of Native American advertising that's headed for the Smithsonian Institution, according to organizers. Opening day guests will be greeted by a trick roper.

Saturday, a herd of 200 cattle will be driven through the Gaslamp Quarter in downtown San Diego by 40 cowboys and their cattle dogs.

The fair will open at 4 p.m. First night entertainment will feature Lauren Alaina and Sundance Head on the Grandstand stage.

Other notable musical acts scheduled this year include:

  • Patti LaBelle, Wednesday
  • Toby Keith, June 10
  • Darius Rucker, June 16
  • Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, June 22
  • Leann Rimes, June 29

The fair will also include its usual assortment of rides, animals, contests and high-calorie food.

Admission is $18 for those 13 through 61, $11 for seniors 62 and older, and $11 for children up to age 12. Season passes, good for any day of the fair, are $26 apiece. Opening day is free for members of the military who pick up their tickets at their bases.

Other deals and fair information are available online at sdfair.com.

