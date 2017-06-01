Beneath the Surface: Scanner measures antioxidants levels in the skin

In this week's Healthy Living, we zero in on antioxidants and the impact they have on our lives.

At your next physical, don't be surprised if you're offered a new test that measures the amount of antioxidants in your body.

It's done with what some doctors are calling a new revolutionary tool. It's a scanner and it works by placing your palm in front of the scanner. A low-energy blue light gives you a reading of the amount of antioxidant levels in your skin.

It does this by measuring the carotenoid levels in your skin. Carotenoids are an important type of antioxidant found in many fruits and vegetables. Many scientists believe they protect our cells, providing a defense from free radicals — unstable molecules that increase your risk for diseases like cancer.

In less than a minute, the scanner gives you a skin carteoind score or SCS. The score shows if your diet, lifestyle and supplements are giving you the protection you need for better health.

Dr. Seth Camhi from Regenerative Medical Group in La Jolla is one of the first doctors in San Diego to use the new device.

Dr. Mark Barlet is from Pharmanex, the company that developed the scanner.

Both joined KUSI with more on the test.