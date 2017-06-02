Man shot and killed near Oceanside Pier, suspect at large - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man shot and killed near Oceanside Pier, suspect at large

Man shot and killed near Oceanside Pier, suspect at large Man shot and killed near Oceanside Pier, suspect at large

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) — A 20-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday near the pier in Oceanside.

The shooting occurred about 7:30 p.m. near the 100 block of Pacific Street, according to Oceanside police Lt. Dan Sullivan.

Police were given conflicting witness statements, but according to Sullivan, investigators believe the victim was shot by a white male who was armed with a handgun and wearing black clothes.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting, Sullivan said.

