Warm up continues throughout weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Clouds are diminishing and temperatures are warming Friday as high pressure continues to rebuild in the region.

Some clouds will cover parts of San Diego County's coastal and inland areas Friday morning, but will gradually dissipate throughout the day starting around mid-morning. Clouds are expected to return overnight.

Coastal temperatures will warm slightly Friday, and throughout the weekend. Most warming will be seen in San Diego's inland areas. Clear skies will allow for more sunshine and warmer conditions over the weekend. Sunday, deserts are expected to see triple-digit temperatures for the first time this week.

A cool down is expected to move back into the region next week.

Most areas are experiencing a 2 to 3 degree change in temperatures Friday. Deserts may see up to 10 degrees difference in temperatures compared to Thursday. Friday's high temperatures are expected to be 71 degrees along the coast, 87 degrees inland, 81 degrees for the mountains and 99 degrees in the deserts.