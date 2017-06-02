Former Carlsbad pastor accused of molesting child to be in court

Local pastor under investigation on suspicion of multiple counts of lewd acts with minor

VISTA (KUSI) — A 43-year-old Carlsbad pastor accused of repeatedly molesting a child for about a year is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Vista.

Matthew John Otis Tague, who ministers at North Coast Calvary Chapel on Poinsettia Lane, was taken into custody about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday after being questioned by detectives at the Vista Sheriff's Station, Lt. Karen Stubkjaer said. Tague had called the Sheriff's department Monday to report himself.

Tague was booked into county jail on suspicion of 16 counts of lewd and lascivious acts — two of them forcible — with a person under age 14.

Related Link: Local pastor under investigation on suspicion of multiple counts of lewd acts with minor

Stubkjaer declined to disclose the alleged victim's age or gender but said the purported crimes were not "related to his duties or position at the church."

"At this point, sheriff's detectives have no indication there are additional victims," Stubkjaer said.

The offenses allegedly took place over a roughly 12-month period, Stubkjaer said.

Tague was being held in lieu of $1.9 million bail pending arraignment.