Former Carlsbad pastor accused of molesting child to be in court - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Former Carlsbad pastor accused of molesting child to be in court

Posted: Updated:
Local pastor under investigation on suspicion of multiple counts of lewd acts with minor Local pastor under investigation on suspicion of multiple counts of lewd acts with minor

VISTA (KUSI) — A 43-year-old Carlsbad pastor accused of repeatedly molesting a child for about a year is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Vista.  

Matthew John Otis Tague, who ministers at North Coast Calvary Chapel on Poinsettia Lane, was taken into custody about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday after being questioned by detectives at the Vista Sheriff's Station, Lt. Karen Stubkjaer said. Tague had called the Sheriff's department Monday to report himself.

Tague was booked into county jail on suspicion of 16 counts of lewd and lascivious acts — two of them forcible — with a person under age 14. 

Related Link: Local pastor under investigation on suspicion of multiple counts of lewd acts with minor

Stubkjaer declined to disclose the alleged victim's age or gender but said the purported crimes were not "related to his duties or position at the church."

"At this point, sheriff's detectives have no indication there are additional victims," Stubkjaer said. 

The offenses allegedly took place over a roughly 12-month period, Stubkjaer said. 

Tague was being held in lieu of $1.9 million bail pending arraignment.  

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.