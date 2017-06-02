Son accused of strangling father in Rancho Santa Fe home to be a - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Son accused of strangling father in Rancho Santa Fe home to be arraigned

Posted: Updated:
Leighton Dorey IV (Facebook) Leighton Dorey IV (Facebook)

VISTA (KUSI) — A man accused in the beating and choking death of his 71-year-old father in the victim's Rancho Santa Fe home is scheduled to be arraigned Friday at the Vista Courthouse. 

Leighton Dorey IV, 39, was arrested Wednesday in a wooded area near Idyllwild in Riverside County. 

The wife of Leighton Dorey III found his body in a back room at their house in the 17200 block of La Brisa on returning from an outing shortly before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Related Link: Son arrested for murder of father in Rancho Santa Fe home

An autopsy determined that the victim died of blunt-force trauma to the head, neck and upper body, as well as strangulation, sheriff's homicide Lt. Kenneth Nelson said. The death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators are unsure where the suspect lives, though he apparently recently returned to the United States after living in France for years, Nelson said.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.