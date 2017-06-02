Lincoln High rallies in support of new interim principal

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Students and faculty were holding a support rally for their new interim principal Friday.

The San Diego Unified School District named Former Vice Principal Jose Soto-Ramos as interim principal of Abraham Lincoln High School Tuesday after weeks of urging from the Lincoln Park community. Students and faculty were showing their support for the decision with a rally Friday morning.

