Lincoln High rallies in support of new interim principal

Students and faculty were holding a support rally for their new interim principal Friday.More>>
A 43-year-old Carlsbad pastor accused of repeatedly molesting a child for about a year is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Vista.More>>
A man accused in the beating and choking death of his 71-year-old father in the victim's Rancho Santa Fe home is scheduled to be arraigned Friday at the Vista Courthouse.More>>
Clouds are diminishing and temperatures are warming Friday as high pressure continues to rebuild in the region.More>>
The secretary of veterans affairs in San Diego says the VA is still in critical condition but he's committed to making improvements.More>>
A 20-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday near the pier in Oceanside.More>>
The group behind SoccerCity announced Tuesday a series of open houses to allow residents to learn more about an initiative to bring a Major League Soccer stadium and team to San Diego.More>>
Nine hedgehogs were rescued Thursday from a trash can in Ocean Beach and are now under the care of County Animal Services.More>>
San Diego Police released a sketch Thursday of the suspect who was reportedly following a 12-year-old girl around the Tierrasanta area last week.More>>
A crash in Oak Park Wednesday left one vehicle overturned and one motorcyclist missing.More>>
