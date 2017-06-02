Local mayors discuss what's next following Tijuana sewage spill

SAN DIEGO (KUSI — Local residents attended a public meeting Thursday to demand a long-term fix to the recent sewage spills.

According to the latest report released by the International Boundary and Water Commission, at least 28 million gallons of sewage was released after a waste-water collector collapsed in Tijuana. The report also revealed that Tijuana didn't have the proper equipment to fix the spill. Now local, state and national leaders are getting involved.

Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey and Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina joined GMSD to discuss what is next for their coastal cities.