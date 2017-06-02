Bomb squad gives all-clear after reports of hand grenade downtown

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A bomb squad team gave the all-clear Friday after reports of a hand grenade found in downtown San Diego.

San Diego police and firefighters have were sent to an area near the intersection of 14th and E streets around 10:30 a.m. Friday, where a hand grenade had reportedly been found. Bomb squad personnel gave an all-clear about an hour later.

A robotic device equipped with an X-ray scanner was deployed to check out the suspicious object. It was not immediately clear what the object — described as a can of some sort — turned out to be.

Traffic lanes and sidewalks in the area were temporarily closed but have since reopened.