Bomb squad gives all-clear after reports of hand grenade downtow - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Bomb squad gives all-clear after reports of hand grenade downtown

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A bomb squad team gave the all-clear Friday after reports of a hand grenade found in downtown San Diego.

San Diego police and firefighters have were sent to an area near the intersection of 14th and E streets around 10:30 a.m. Friday, where a hand grenade had reportedly been found. Bomb squad personnel gave an all-clear about an hour later.

A robotic device equipped with an X-ray scanner was deployed to check out the suspicious object. It was not immediately clear what the object — described as a can of some sort — turned out to be.

Traffic lanes and sidewalks in the area were temporarily closed but have since reopened.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.