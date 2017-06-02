Man killed in fiery Mira Mesa crash identified

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Authorities Friday publicly identified a 50-year-old driver killed in a fiery solo crash in Mira Mesa.

Mohamad Krichati of San Diego was behind the wheel of a 2015 Infiniti sedan that veered off a curve in Mercy Road near Black Mountain Road at a high rate of speed, struck a tree and the vehicle caught fire around 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to San Diego police and the county Medical Examiner's Office. He was the car's only occupant.

Krichati died at the scene from multiple blunt force injuries, the Medical Examiner's Office said.