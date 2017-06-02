Mrs. Marentez's 7th annual Ukulele Benefit Concert - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Mrs. Marentez's 7th annual Ukulele Benefit Concert

By Elizabeth Alvarez
MIRA MESA (KUSI) — A benefit concert was held Friday for the Good Shepherd Catholic School in Mira Mesa.

Students at Good Shepherd Catholic School got to go through a unique musical experience. 

"I always wanted to bring music into the lives of the children because it was such an important part of my life. I wanted to share that passion with them," said Julia Marentez, a teacher for Good Shepherd Catholic School.

Marentez introduced the ukulele to the school in several years back more than seven years ago.

The ukulele experience is teaching these kids so much more than just how to play the instrument.

" ... they know how to sing and play at the same time. They have to use their ears and listen to everyone," Marentez said.

For seven years now, the school has held a special benefit concert that goes to a different charity each and every year. 

This year the benefit is for the Golden Eagle Scholarship Fund, a fund for the private pre-k to 8th grade school.

"I wanted to show them that through hard work, through little things we do ... we don't have to leave and be a missionary in a different country. We can be a missionary right here and help save the world!" Marentez said.

