Fake bomb threat prompts evacuation of gym at Naval Air Station North Island

CORONADO (KUSI) — A bogus bomb threat prompted the evacuation of a gym on the grounds of Naval Air Station North Island Friday.

An unidentified caller phoned in the threat against VADM Martin Fitness Center on Rogers Road at the Coronado military installation shortly after 1 p.m., Navy spokesman Brian O'Rourke said.

After base officials cleared everyone out of the facility and cordoned off the immediate area, security personnel began a sweep of the gymnasium with service dogs.

Finding no explosive materials or other hazards, the officers gave an all-clear about 2:40 p.m., after which the base resumed normal operations, officials said.