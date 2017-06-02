Fake bomb threat prompts evacuation of gym at Naval Air Station - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Fake bomb threat prompts evacuation of gym at Naval Air Station North Island

Posted: Updated:
Fake bomb threat prompts evacuation of gym at Naval Air Station North Island Fake bomb threat prompts evacuation of gym at Naval Air Station North Island

CORONADO (KUSI) — A bogus bomb threat prompted the evacuation of a gym on the grounds of Naval Air Station North Island Friday.

An unidentified caller phoned in the threat against VADM Martin Fitness Center on Rogers Road at the Coronado military installation shortly after 1 p.m., Navy spokesman Brian O'Rourke said.

After base officials cleared everyone out of the facility and cordoned off the immediate area, security personnel began a sweep of the gymnasium with service dogs.

Finding no explosive materials or other hazards, the officers gave an all-clear about 2:40 p.m., after which the base resumed normal operations, officials said.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.