Northbound SR-163 and various freeway connectors closed Sunday for Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon

A 43-year-old Carlsbad pastor accused of repeatedly molesting a female family member for about two years pleaded not guilty Friday to 14 forcible sex charges against a child.More>>
A benefit concert was held Friday for the Good Shepherd Catholic School in Mira Mesa.More>>
Students and faculty were holding a support rally for their new interim principal Friday.More>>
A bomb squad team gave the all-clear Friday after reports of a hand grenade found in downtown San Diego.More>>
Local residents attended a public meeting Thursday to demand a long-term fix to the recent sewage spills.More>>
Northbound State Route 163 (SR-163) from A Street to Friars Road will be closed Sunday from 5 a.m.-4 p.m. for the San Diego Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon and Half Marathon event, according to Caltrans.More>>
A bogus bomb threat prompted the evacuation of a gym on the grounds of Naval Air Station North Island Friday.More>>
Authorities Friday publicly identified a 50-year-old driver killed in a fiery solo crash in Mira Mesa.More>>
Lawyers for the group behind the SoccerCity proposal sent a letter to the City Attorney's office Friday to dispute findings in a report on the plan to makeover the Qualcomm Stadium property.More>>
Four people were injured in a fire Friday at an apartment in Oceanside, authorities said.More>>
