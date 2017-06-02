Northbound SR-163 and various freeway connectors closed Sunday for Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Northbound State Route 163 (SR-163) from A Street to Friars Road will be closed Sunday from 5 a.m.-4 p.m. for the San Diego Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon and Half Marathon event, according to Caltrans.

Detour signs will be posted directing motorists on northbound Interstate 5 (I-5) to continue north to eastbound Interstate 8 (I-8).

Motorists on southbound I-5 will be detoured around the closure to eastbound State Route 94 to reach their destinations.

The following freeway connectors will also be closed during this time:

Northbound/southbound I-5 connectors to both directions of SR-163.

Northbound SR-163 connectors to both directions of I-8.

Intermittent closures will take place on various on- and off-ramps along SR-163, I-5, I-8, Interstate 805 and Interstate 15 in metro San Diego as event participants progress.

Motorists are reminded to drive alertly and to watch for signs indicating closures and detours.

More information about the event course and associated road closures may be found at http://www.runrocknroll.com/san-diego/the-races/road-closures/.

