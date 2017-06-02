Northbound SR-163 and various freeway connectors closed Sunday f - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Northbound SR-163 and various freeway connectors closed Sunday for Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Northbound State Route 163 (SR-163) from A Street to Friars Road will be closed Sunday from 5 a.m.-4 p.m. for the San Diego Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon and Half Marathon event, according to Caltrans.

Detour signs will be posted directing motorists on northbound Interstate 5 (I-5) to continue north to eastbound Interstate 8 (I-8).

Motorists on southbound I-5 will be detoured around the closure to eastbound State Route 94 to reach their destinations.

The following freeway connectors will also be closed during this time:

  • Northbound/southbound I-5 connectors to both directions of SR-163.
  • Northbound SR-163 connectors to both directions of I-8.

Intermittent closures will take place on various on- and off-ramps along SR-163, I-5, I-8, Interstate 805 and Interstate 15 in metro San Diego as event participants progress.

Motorists are reminded to drive alertly and to watch for signs indicating closures and detours.

More information about the event course and associated road closures may be found at http://www.runrocknroll.com/san-diego/the-races/road-closures/.

Follow Caltrans on Twitter at www.twitter.com/SDCaltrans for timely information about planned highway construction and significant incident closures on state highways in San Diego and Imperial counties.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.