Rep. Issa answers questions & listens to feedback from constituents

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Republican Congressman Darrell Issa met with his constituents Friday. More than 100 people turned out for the meet and greet on short notice.

Unlike some of the Congressional town halls we've seen in recent months, there was no flame throwing on display at this meeting. The conversations with the congressmen were very civil.

The Republican congressman for the 49th District waded right into the crowd, answering dozens of questions from a mostly receptive gathering.

The Q and A was held on the law outside his Vista office, billed as a "pop-up" session.

Congressman Issa posted an invitation just hours before the early afternoon forum, promising to talk to as many people as time would allow.

Even before Issa's arrival, a small crowd had gathered and many had specific questions or issues they wanted to talk about.

One of the subjects that drew the most comments and questions was President Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord.

Issa told the crowd he was not in complete agreement with the president's actions, but expressed hope that President Trump would take additional steps to ensure that other nations address climate change.

Congressman Issa also answered many questions about health care reform and defended his "yes" vote for the bill that would repeal Obamacare.

One constituent asked about the nuclear waste at San Onofre, prompting Issa to talk about his plans to work with Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein to find another place to store the radioactive waste.

Friday's forum on the lawn looked like a warm-up for a bigger event on Saturday, when Congressman Issa will meet with his constituents at a town hall meeting in San Juan Capistrano.