President Trump signs two bills into law to help veterans and public safety officers

The plan to re-develop the Qualcomm Stadium site and the call for an increase of the Motel, Hotel Tax may be on the ballot as part of a special election in November.
KUSI Contributor and political analyst Mark Larson joined KUSI with more on these issues facing San Diego voters.
President Trump signed a pair of bills Friday, both having to do with public safety officers.
Republican Congressman Darrell Issa met with his constituents Friday. More than 100 people turned out for the meet and greet on short notice.
A 43-year-old Carlsbad pastor accused of repeatedly molesting a female family member for about two years pleaded not guilty Friday to 14 forcible sex charges against a child.
A benefit concert was held Friday for the Good Shepherd Catholic School in Mira Mesa.
Northbound State Route 163 (SR-163) from A Street to Friars Road will be closed Sunday from 5 a.m.-4 p.m. for the San Diego Rock 'n' Roll Marathon and Half Marathon event, according to Caltrans.
A bogus bomb threat prompted the evacuation of a gym on the grounds of Naval Air Station North Island Friday.
Authorities Friday publicly identified a 50-year-old driver killed in a fiery solo crash in Mira Mesa.
Lawyers for the group behind the SoccerCity proposal sent a letter to the City Attorney's office Friday to dispute findings in a report on the plan to makeover the Qualcomm Stadium property.
Four people were injured in a fire Friday at an apartment in Oceanside, authorities said.
