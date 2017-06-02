President Trump signs two bills into law to help veterans and public safety officers

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — President Trump signed a pair of bills Friday, both having to do with public safety officers.

One of those bills is specifically designed to help veterans.

The two bills signed could help military personnel better transition into civilian life and assist disabled public safety officers and their families get the benefits they need sooner.

One of the bills, the "American Law Enforcement Heroes Act" allows the use of federal grants to help our military veterans transition to new careers in law enforcement.

The second bill, the "Public Safety Officers' Benefits Improvement Act" takes steps to reduce the backlog of families waiting the approval process of survivor benefits of officers killed in the line of duty.

The president said this was a long time coming and he was very happy to sign these two bills into law.

"Our duty as Americans is to honor their service and sacrifice and to protect those who protect us. Today I am proud to sign two laws to fulfill that very very sacred commitment. America is proud of our veterans and I think I can say, double proud or triple proud — we love our veterans," President Trump said.

Both pieces of legislation passed through the House and Senate last month and are both bipartisan bills.