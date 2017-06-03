1 dead, 2 critically injured after possible DUI-related crash on S. Melrose Dr. in Vista

VISTA (KUSI) — One pedestrian was killed and another seriously injured when a possible DUI driver rolled their vehicle and crashed into a light pole on South Melrose Dr. in Vista.

Around 6:30 p.m., San Diego Sheriff's and Vista fire responded to a crash on South Melrose Drive just north of Sycamore Avenue.

Crews arrived at the scene to find a vehicle that had rolled over into a light pole and two joggers. One of the joggers was pronounced deceased at the scene and the other was transported in critical condition to a local hospital.

The driver became trapped in the car and also was transported in serious condition.

SDSO currently has the street shut down and they have no estimate as for when it will be reopened.

A SIGALERT has been issued for the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.