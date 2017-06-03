London police responding to "incident" after crowd of people wer - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

London police responding to "incident" after crowd of people were ran down on London Bridge

LONDON (KUSI) — British police are responding to multiple "incidents" being referred to as potential acts of terror near the London Bridge Saturday.

Witnesses reported a vehicle hitting pedestrians on the London Bridge injuring multiple people. One witness said white van veered off the road and struck as many as six people. Other reports have said as many as 20 people were injured from the van.

A second incident is being investigated by British police at Borough Market close to the bridge where a stabbing took place in a restaurant. Metropolitan police confirm shots were fired at the scene.

Transport for London said busy London Bridge station was closed at the request of police.

President Trump has been briefed on the incident by his security team.

UPDATE 4:00 p.m.Police are now responding to a third incident at Vauxall.

UPDATE: 4:45 p.m. Prime Minister Theresa May says the "terrible incident" is being treated as "potential act of terror.

This is a developing story that will be updated as soon as new information is available.

