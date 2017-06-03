Police searching for missing Encanto woman with dementia - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Police searching for missing Encanto woman with dementia

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A 74-year-old Encanto woman with dementia walked away from her home shortly before noon Saturday and San Diego police have issued a bulletin asking for the public's help in finding her.

Billie Cook, who is unable to care for herself, was last seen in the 6100 block of Brooklyn Avenue, according to police. She uses a walker, does not have access to a car and does not have a history of walking away from her home.

Cook was described as white, 5-feet-8 inches tall, about 100 to 125 pounds, with red hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue
windbreaker with a ``Sycuan Casino'' logo.

Police asked anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the department at (619) 531-2000.

