Woman arrested in Valencia Park after four-hour SWAT standoff

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A 44-year-old Valencia Park woman who called police claiming her tenant was a terrorist and fired a gun inside her home, was arrested Saturday following a four-hour standoff with the San Diego Police SWAT Team, according to authorities.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Thrush Street Friday night after Allison Jarman called police to tell them the man who lived in the rear unit of her residence was a terrorist and then threatened to hurt him, according to Officer Tony Martinez.

When officers arrived on scene, Jarman became uncooperative and began making rambling statements and said she had a gun. Martinez said.

``During the investigation officers discovered that a gun had been fired inside the residence,'' Martinez said. ``Officers made contact with (Jarman) on the phone and she admitted to firing a gun from inside the residence.''

The tenant left his residence, but Jarman refused to come outside and contact the police. That's when the SWAT Team was called in, Martinez said.

Jarman surrendered about four hours later, shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday and was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of negligent discharge of a weapon.

No injuries were reported.

