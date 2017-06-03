Woman arrested in Valencia Park after four-hour SWAT standoff

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
British police said they were dealing with an “incident” on London Bridge Saturday.More>>
One pedestrian was killed and another seriously injured when a possible DUI driver rolled their vehicle and crashed into a light pole on South Melrose Dr. in Vista.More>>
The plan to re-develop the Qualcomm Stadium site and the call for an increase of the Motel, Hotel Tax may be on the ballot as part of a special election in November.
KUSI Contributor and political analyst Mark Larson joined KUSI with more on these issues facing San Diego voters.More>>
President Trump signed a pair of bills Friday, both having to do with public safety officers.More>>
Republican Congressman Darrell Issa met with his constituents Friday. More than 100 people turned out for the meet and greet on short notice.More>>
A 44-year-old Valencia Park woman who called police claiming her tenant was a terrorist and fired a gun inside her home, was arrested Saturday following a four-hour standoff with the San Diego Police SWAT Team, according to authorities.More>>
A 74-year-old Encanto woman with dementia walked away from her home shortly before noon today and San Diego police have issued a bulletin asking for the public's help in finding herMore>>
Northbound State Route 163 (SR-163) from A Street to Friars Road will be closed Sunday from 5 a.m.-4 p.m. for the San Diego Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon and Half Marathon event, according to Caltrans.More>>
A bogus bomb threat prompted the evacuation of a gym on the grounds of Naval Air Station North Island Friday.More>>
