Car drives onto 'Rock 'n' Roll Marathon' course before leading officers on chase

British police said they were dealing with an “incident” on London Bridge Saturday.More>>
A driver ignored orders from a traffic officer at a road closure near the `"Rock 'N Roll Marathon" Sunday, drove on to the marathon course and then was chased to Oceanside, where he crashed, ran and was arrested.More>>
More than 30,000 runners pounded the pavement during the 20th annual Rock 'n' Roll Marathon and Half-Marathon in San Diego Sunday, including one very special 94-year-old.More>>
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — North Korea's recent missile launches were sharply condemned Saturday by Secretary of Defense James Mattis.
Mattis claims that recent missile testing and threats made towards the United States present a clear and present danger to the Unites States.The danger is the possibility that North Korea could get their hands on a nuclear weapon capable of being launched to Unites States shores.More>>
One pedestrian was killed and another seriously injured when a possible DUI driver rolled their vehicle and crashed into a light pole on South Melrose Dr. in Vista.More>>
A 44-year-old Valencia Park woman who called police claiming her tenant was a terrorist and fired a gun inside her home, was arrested Saturday following a four-hour standoff with the San Diego Police SWAT Team, according to authorities.More>>
A 74-year-old Encanto woman with dementia walked away from her home shortly before noon today and San Diego police have issued a bulletin asking for the public's help in finding herMore>>
Northbound State Route 163 (SR-163) from A Street to Friars Road will be closed Sunday from 5 a.m.-4 p.m. for the San Diego Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon and Half Marathon event, according to Caltrans.More>>
A bogus bomb threat prompted the evacuation of a gym on the grounds of Naval Air Station North Island Friday.More>>
