Firefighters knock down 5-acre Dehesa brush fire - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Firefighters knock down 5-acre Dehesa brush fire

Posted: Updated:

DEHESA (KUSI) — Firefighters made quick work of a 5-acre vegetation fire that broke out in Dehesa Sunday, according to Cal Fire officials. 

The fire broke out at 11:45 a.m. in the 4600 block of Dehesa Road and covered about three acres by the time firefighters arrived, according to Capt. Issac Sanchez.

Several fire engines and a helicopter held the fire to five acres within about 30 minutes, Sanchez said. 

No structures were damaged, but Dehesa Road was expected to remain closed in both directions between the Sycuan Casino and El Cajon until crews could get the fire mopped up.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.