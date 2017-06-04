Deputy-involved shooting reported in Campo - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Deputy-involved shooting reported in Campo


By Christina Bravo
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — An investigation was underway Sunday into a deputy-involved shooting in Campo. 

Deputies responded to reports of a man threatening to harm himself in the area near 2500 Gladiola Drive just before 10:45 a.m. Sunday, according to San Diego Sheriff's Department (SDSO).

At some point at least one officer discharged a weapon. Details leading up to the shooting were not readily available. 

There were no outstanding suspects and no deputies were injured, according to SDSO. 

Due to the shooting, several roads were closed in the area: 

  • 2500 Block of Gladiola Drive 
  • Gladiola Drive at Cacti Drive 
  • Vine Drive at Gladiola Drive 
  • Vine Drive at Yucca Drive 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

