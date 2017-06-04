Police: Man attempts to rob IHOP restaurant in pajamas - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Police: Man attempts to rob IHOP restaurant in pajamas

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A man wearing pajamas who tried to rob a Midway District restaurant, but ran off before he could get any cash, according to police.

San Diego police officers responded at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the International House of Pancakes at 3335 Midway Drive, Officer Robert Heims said.

"A Hispanic male suspect entered the IHOP and asked the server for a certain seat. She sat him there and left,'' Heims said. She returned to take his order but he said he was not ready. The server walked away and the suspect followed her and demanded money from the register." 

The server ran to the back of the restaurant and the suspect fled in an unknown direction. There was no loss. 

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, in his 30s, bald and clean shaven. He was wearing a black and tan Pendleton sweater with blue shirt underneath and blue pajama bottoms.

No injuries were reported. 

