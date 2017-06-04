Man surrenders after 6-hour SWAT standoff in Rancho Bernardo - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man surrenders after 6-hour SWAT standoff in Rancho Bernardo

Graphic-content warning: Video above may be offensive to some. Viewer discretion is advised. 

RANCHO BERNARDO — A SWAT team was in a standoff with an alleged attempted kidnapping suspect, who remained holed up in a vehicle in Rancho Bernardo Sunday.

A man traveling 80 miles-per-hour down Pomerado Road in Rancho Bernardo apparently intentionally crashed his vehicle near the intersection with Fieldstone Drive around noon Sunday, according to police. There were two passengers in the vehicle at the time of the crash. 

At least one of the passengers was able to call San Diego Police to report she had escaped an attempted kidnapping, according to police. 

When officers responded, the man retreated to his car where he continued to hole himself up with a knife to his neck. A SWAT standoff ensued for hours.

Just before 6 p.m., SWAT officers deployed a flash-bang device to attempt to remove the man from the vehicle. Moments later, the man emerged and was taken into police custody. 

San Diego Fire-Rescue dispatched 14 units to the scene including five ambulances, urban search and rescue, a medical rescue unit, a shift commander, a battalion chief, a fire engine and others, according to the department's web site. 

Pomerado Road remained closed after 6 p.m. Sunday while officers tended to the incident. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

