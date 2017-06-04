'One Love Manchester' benefit concert raises over $13M - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

'One Love Manchester' benefit concert raises over $13M

By Christina Bravo
MANCHESTER (KUSI) — Pop singer Ariana Grande returned to Manchester Sunday for a concert benefiting the victims of a suicide bombing at her concert just two weeks prior.

Grande hosted the “One Love Manchester” concert with fellow singers Justin Beiber, Katy Perry and more to benefit the families of the 22 victims killed and the dozens injured when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive on guests exiting her concert at the Manchester Arena on May 22.

The British Red Cross said the concert raised more than $13 million for the “We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.” The concert sold out in six minutes last week. 

 Grande told concert-goers “Manchester, I love you with all my heart” and became emotional during her final song, a cover of “Over the Rainbow."

In another emotional moment, Grande invited a Manchester-area high school to perform her song “My Everything” onstage with her.

Katy Perry offered encouraging words during her performance, telling attendees, “I encourage you to choose love even when it's difficult. Let no one take that away from you.”

Coldplay, the Black Eyed Peas, Miley Cyrus, Mac Miller and Pharrell Williams also performed at the emotional concert. 

