Warm temperatures inland despite cloud coverage - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Warm temperatures inland despite cloud coverage

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — "June Gloom" is affecting San Diego County this week as low clouds and dense fog reaches the region. Low-hanging clouds are expected to linger over San Diego County's coast and valleys until at least the afternoon Monday.

Some clouds will diminish but expect gray skies throughout the day.

Conditions are about average for this time of year. Inland areas will experience warmer conditions while deserts will see hot temperatures until a gradual cooling trend later this week. 

The dense marine layer is allowing for cooler temperatures in the region. Monday's high temperatures are expected to be 67 degrees along the coast, 83 degrees inland, 81 degrees for the mountains and 104 degrees in the deserts. 

