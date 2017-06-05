Special election vote for SoccerCity, convention center expansion at stake

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The status of two major development projects in San Diego — a long-sought expansion of the convention center and the SoccerCity proposal in Mission Valley — is at stake Monday as the City Council takes up the budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.More>>
Police were investigating the fatal shooting in Oceanside Monday morning.More>>
Three San Diego-based ships and some local airmen are scheduled to leave on deployment Monday, joining the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz.More>>
"June Gloom" is affecting San Diego County this week as low clouds and dense fog reaches the region.More>>
A SWAT team was in a standoff with an attempted kidnapping suspect, who remained holed up in a vehicle Sunday afternoon.More>>
The group behind SoccerCity announced Tuesday a series of open houses to allow residents to learn more about an initiative to bring a Major League Soccer stadium and team to San Diego.More>>
A driver ignored orders from a traffic officer at a road closure near the `"Rock 'N Roll Marathon" Sunday, drove on to the marathon course and then was chased to Oceanside, where he crashed, ran and was arrested.More>>
Firefighters made quick work of a 5-acre vegetation fire that broke out in Dehesa Sunday, according to Cal Fire officials.More>>
A man wearing pajamas who tried to rob a Midway District restaurant, but ran off before he could get any cash, according to police.More>>
