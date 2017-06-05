Police search for suspect in fatal Oceanside shooting - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Police search for suspect in fatal Oceanside shooting

Posted:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Police were investigating the fatal shooting in Oceanside Monday morning. 

Oceanside police responded to reports of a shooting in the vicinity near Calle Estrella and Calle Mariposa early Monday. A short while later a victim succumbed to injuries sustained in the shooting. Details surrounding the incident were not clear. 

Police are searching for a suspect described as a clean-shaven Hispanic man between 20 and 27 with a "skinny face," who reportedly left the scene in a white Nissan Altima or Sentra. 

Anyone with information was asked to call Oceanside police. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

