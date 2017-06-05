Five killed in shooting at manufacturing company in Orlando

ORLANDO (KUSI) — Multiple people were killed in a shooting at an Orlando industrial park Monday.

Three men and one woman were killed when a 45-year-old disgruntled former employee entered an awning manufacturing plant in Orlando Florida Monday and opened fire before turning the gun on himself, according to Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings.

To recap: 3 men, one woman killed by lone shooter at business on Forsyth Rd. One man died at ORMC. Shooter killed himself. Seven survivors. — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017

The shooter has not yet been identified.

The former employee of Fiamma Inc. was fired in April, Demings said. He had been accused previously of battering another employee while in the premises. He was not charge. It was unclear if that incident was the cause for termination.

One of the seven survivors, Yamaris Gomez, ran to the tile street across the store to call authorities. She told deputies the gunman had told her to leave.

Florida Governor Rick Scott issued a statement following the shooting:

“Over the past year, the Orlando community has been challenged like never before. I have been briefed by our law enforcement officials on this tragic incident and Ann and I are praying for the families who lost loved ones today. I ask all Floridians to pray for the families impacted by this senseless act of violence. I will remain in contact with the Orlando law enforcement community throughout the day as more information is made available.”

The shooting is being investigated by Orange County Sheriff’s Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigations. A briefing is scheduled for 1 p.m. local time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.