Vista memorial created honoring husband and wife hit by alleged drunk driver

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
There could be big changes coming to how the VA keeps its medical records.More>>
There could be big changes coming to how the VA keeps its medical records.More>>
The gunman involved in the Orlando shooting Monday was identified as John Robert Neumann, Jr.More>>
The gunman involved in the Orlando shooting Monday was identified as John Robert Neumann, Jr.More>>
British police said they were dealing with an “incident” on London Bridge Saturday.More>>
British police said they were dealing with an “incident” on London Bridge Saturday.More>>
The group behind SoccerCity announced Tuesday a series of open houses to allow residents to learn more about an initiative to bring a Major League Soccer stadium and team to San Diego.More>>
The group behind SoccerCity announced Tuesday a series of open houses to allow residents to learn more about an initiative to bring a Major League Soccer stadium and team to San Diego.More>>
The status of two major development projects in San Diego — a long-sought expansion of the convention center and the SoccerCity proposal in Mission Valley — is at stake Monday as the City Council takes up the budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.More>>
The status of two major development projects in San Diego — a long-sought expansion of the convention center and the SoccerCity proposal in Mission Valley — is at stake Monday as the City Council takes up the budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.More>>
The chief justice of the California Supreme Court was on hand Monday for the official dedication of the $555.5 million San Diego Central Courthouse, which opens to the public on July 17.More>>
The chief justice of the California Supreme Court was on hand Monday for the official dedication of the $555.5 million San Diego Central Courthouse, which opens to the public on July 17.More>>
A makeshift memorial was created in Vista for a man killed the day before his birthday by an alleged drunk driver while jogging with his wife.More>>
A makeshift memorial was created in Vista for a man killed the day before his birthday by an alleged drunk driver while jogging with his wife.More>>
A man who claimed to have a concealed gun robbed a College-area bank Monday.More>>
A man who claimed to have a concealed gun robbed a College-area bank Monday.More>>
Travelers at Lindbergh Field will soon be able to order food and merchandise via a mobile application and have the items delivered to their gateMore>>
Travelers at Lindbergh Field will soon be able to order food and merchandise via a mobile application and have the items delivered to their gateMore>>
A Mexican national wanted in his native country for a homicide committed almost two years ago was turned over Friday to Mexican law enforcement officials by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.More>>
A Mexican national wanted in his native country for a homicide committed almost two years ago was turned over Friday to Mexican law enforcement officials by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.More>>