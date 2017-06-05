Vista memorial created honoring husband and wife hit by alleged drunk driver

VISTA (KUSI) — A makeshift memorial was created in Vista for a man killed the day before his birthday by an alleged drunk driver while jogging with his wife.

Nanglee Vang, 40, was killed Friday night when a 24-year-old man lost control of his vehicle on S. Melrose Drive in Vista and rolled over onto the sidewalk just north of Shadowridge Drive — right where Vang was jogging with his 34-year-old wife. The driver was believed to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, according to police.

San Diego Sheriff’s deputies and Vista firefighters arrived to the scene to find Vang had succumbed to his injuries, authorities said. Vang’s wife was seriously injured and was transported to Palomar Medical Center in serious condition.

The driver, who became trapped in his vehicle after the crash, was freed and transported to Palomar Medical Center.

A makeshift memorial of flowers, signs and even birthday candles were left in memory of Vang at the scene of the crash. Vang was killed the day before his 41st birthday. A GoFundMe page was created to assist the family with funeral costs.