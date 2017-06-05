FBI releases photos of suspect accused of robbing College-area b - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

FBI releases photos of suspect accused of robbing College-area bank

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A man who claimed to have a concealed gun robbed a College-area bank Monday.

The thief handed a demand note to a teller at the Union Bank branch office in the 6000 block of El Cajon Boulevard about 11 a.m., according to the FBI.

After reading the written message, which included a statement indicating that the bandit had a gun, the clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of cash. The robber then left the bank and fled the area on foot.

He was described as a stocky, roughly 6-foot-tall black man with braided hair. He was wearing a tan jacket over a plaid shirt.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.