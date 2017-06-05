FBI releases photos of suspect accused of robbing College-area bank

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A man who claimed to have a concealed gun robbed a College-area bank Monday.

The thief handed a demand note to a teller at the Union Bank branch office in the 6000 block of El Cajon Boulevard about 11 a.m., according to the FBI.

After reading the written message, which included a statement indicating that the bandit had a gun, the clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of cash. The robber then left the bank and fled the area on foot.

He was described as a stocky, roughly 6-foot-tall black man with braided hair. He was wearing a tan jacket over a plaid shirt.