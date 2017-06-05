San Diego Central Courthouse officially dedicated, opens July 17 - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

San Diego Central Courthouse officially dedicated, opens July 17

Posted: Updated:
San Diego Central Courthouse officially dedicated, opens July 17 San Diego Central Courthouse officially dedicated, opens July 17

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The chief justice of the California Supreme Court was on hand Monday for the official dedication of the $555.5 million San Diego Central Courthouse, which opens to the public on July 17.

The newly built, 22-story structure will replace the San Diego County Courthouse — completed in 1961 — and consolidate Criminal, Family and Probate Court facilities, some of them overcrowded and inadequate.

State Supreme Court Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye said the new courthouse — located across the street from the current one — "stands as a shining example'' of what can be done when people work together to get things done.

The Central Courthouse, with 71 courtrooms in 704,000 square feet of space, was funded by Senate Bill 1407 and through trial court user fees.

Superior Court Presiding Judge Jeffrey Barton said the courthouse project remained on the books even through California's lean budget years.

Barton said the new courthouse promotes efficiencies and enhances access to justice for residents living in the central San Diego region.

"This is a courthouse built for the future,'' he said.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.