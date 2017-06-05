San Diego Central Courthouse officially dedicated, opens July 17

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The chief justice of the California Supreme Court was on hand Monday for the official dedication of the $555.5 million San Diego Central Courthouse, which opens to the public on July 17.

The newly built, 22-story structure will replace the San Diego County Courthouse — completed in 1961 — and consolidate Criminal, Family and Probate Court facilities, some of them overcrowded and inadequate.

State Supreme Court Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye said the new courthouse — located across the street from the current one — "stands as a shining example'' of what can be done when people work together to get things done.

The Central Courthouse, with 71 courtrooms in 704,000 square feet of space, was funded by Senate Bill 1407 and through trial court user fees.

Superior Court Presiding Judge Jeffrey Barton said the courthouse project remained on the books even through California's lean budget years.

Barton said the new courthouse promotes efficiencies and enhances access to justice for residents living in the central San Diego region.

"This is a courthouse built for the future,'' he said.