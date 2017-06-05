Secretary of VA calls for overhaul of organization's medical records system

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A City Council hearing on the budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year extended into this evening as around 200 members of the public staked out sides on a proposal to spend $5 million on a special election in November.More>>
The City Council Monday — in an 8 to 1 vote — rejected Mayor Kevin Faulconer's plan to hold a special election in November, which likely would have included ballot measures on a proposed expansion of the convention center and a planned redevelopment of Qualcomm Stadium.More>>
It's been called the greatest naval victory in U.S. history. Monday marked the 75th anniversary of the World War II Battle of Midway.
So it was only fitting that a major celebration of the event was on board San Diego's very own USS Midway Museum.
Hundreds gathered on the museum's flight deck Monday morning, but it was just a handful of people who were being celebrated along with their families.More>>
The oldest woman to ever finish a marathon accomplished another milestone Sunday.More>>
There could be big changes coming to how the VA keeps its medical records.More>>
The chief justice of the California Supreme Court was on hand Monday for the official dedication of the $555.5 million San Diego Central Courthouse, which opens to the public on July 17.More>>
A makeshift memorial was created in Vista for a man killed the day before his birthday by an alleged drunk driver while jogging with his wife.More>>
A man who claimed to have a concealed gun robbed a College-area bank Monday.More>>
Travelers at Lindbergh Field will soon be able to order food and merchandise via a mobile application and have the items delivered to their gateMore>>
A Mexican national wanted in his native country for a homicide committed almost two years ago was turned over Friday to Mexican law enforcement officials by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.More>>
