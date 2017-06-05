Largest voluntary health organization dedicated to funding blood cancer research

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The oldest woman to ever finish a marathon accomplished another milestone Sunday.

94-year-old Harriette Thompson became the oldest woman ever to finish a half-marathon. She completed the 13.1 Rock N' Roll, half-marathon course in three hours, 42 minutes and 56 seconds.

Thompson who is a three-time cancer survivor completed the Rock N' Roll marathon back in 2015.

Thompson runs every year on behalf of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Doctor Marin Xavier and Kathlene Seymour of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society joined KUSI with more on the recent strides in fighting cancer.