HAZMAT called to Scripps La Jolla for reports of hazardous material leak, no threats found

LA JOLLA (KUSI) — Police and fire crews responded to the Scripps Institute in La Jolla Monday night for reports of smoke coming from one of the buildings. 

According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, when they arrived on scene, they discovered the smoke was coming from behind a door marked, "Radioactive." 

HAZMAT teams were called to the scene to assess the threat, but found that no hazardous materials were leaking.

According to SDFD, they believe the smoke was caused by a short-circuited light structure or wall outlet.

