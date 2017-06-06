Cloudy conditions to last all week

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Cool but average conditions are expected to continue in San Diego County Tuesday.

Cloud coverage is extending into the inland valleys in the morning hours. Clouds will clear somewhat mid-day but expect cloud coverage to remain along the coast for most of the day. By the evening, thick clouds will extend into the valleys once again.

A thick marine layer is keeping San Diego County cool. A trough of low pressure in the north is bringing some onshore flow and creating a coastal eddy this week. This is causing some patchy drizzle Tuesday morning.

A similar weather pattern is expected to continue through the week.

Temperatures are mild and about average for this time of year. Tuesday’s high temperatures are expected to be 68 degrees along the coast,