Suspect attacks police officer outside Notre-Dame Cathedral

A person attacked a police officer in Paris near the Notre-Dame cathedral Tuesday before an officer shot the suspect, according to Paris police.More>>
The City Council Monday — in an 8 to 1 vote — rejected Mayor Kevin Faulconer's plan to hold a special election in November, which likely would have included ballot measures on a proposed expansion of the convention center and a planned redevelopment of Qualcomm Stadium.More>>
British police said they were dealing with an “incident” on London Bridge Saturday.More>>
On an 8-1 vote, the council rejected Mayor Kevin Faulconer's plan to hold a special election in November, which likely would have included a planned redevelopment of Qualcomm Stadium.More>>
Cool but average conditions are expected to continue in San Diego County Tuesday. Cloud coverage is extending into the inland valleys in the morning hours.More>>
Two armed robbers shot into a car in Lincoln Park carrying three tourists from Chicago, wounding two of them, authorities said Tuesday.More>>
Authorities publicly identified Tuesday an El Cajon woman killed when a sedan drifted off a Lakeside-area street and crashed into her and her husband's motorcycles as they were stopped on the roadside.More>>
An 18-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were behind bars Tuesday and facing a murder charge in connection with the gang-related shooting death of a man near the beachfront Junior Seau Pier Amphitheatre in Oceanside.More>>
A 20-year-old woman who left the scene after her car fatally struck a teenage boy on a Tierrasanta roadway is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday in a downtown courtroom.More>>
Police and fire crews responded to the Scripps Institute in La Jolla Monday night for reports of smoke coming from one of the buildings.More>>
