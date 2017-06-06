Suspect attacks police officer outside Notre-Dame Cathedral

Those inside the cathedral were asked to remain with the air on their heads while police cleared the area.

PARIS (KUSI) — An terrorism investigation was underway in Paris into an attack on a police officer near the Notre-Dame cathedral Tuesday.

An man charged at police officers patrolling the esplanade outside the cathedral with a hammer in hand Tuesday evening local time, according to authorities. The unidentified man yelled "It's for Syria" while running towards police. Officers shot the attacker, who was wounded and transported to the hospital. It was not clear if the person acted alone.

One officer was wounded in the attack, authorities said.

A large police presence was still visible in the area near the River Seine in the center of Paris, but officers said the incident was over. The area outside the cathedral was evacuated and people were being held inside the cathedral. Those inside the cathedral were asked to remain with the air on their heads while police cleared the area.

During the investigation, officers found kitchen knives, a hammer and other "unsophisticated" weapons, police said.

The city of Paris has been on edge after a string of terrorist attacks in recent years. It was not clear if the incident at the Notre-Dame cathedral was related to terrorism. In April, a man was killed after shooting at a police van near the Champs-Elysses.

This is a developing story.