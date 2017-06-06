Motorcyclist killed in Lakeside during ride with husband identif - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Motorcyclist killed in Lakeside during ride with husband identified


By Christina Bravo
LAKESIDE (KUSI) — Authorities publicly identified Tuesday an El Cajon woman killed when a sedan drifted off a Lakeside-area street and crashed into her and her husband's motorcycles as they were stopped on the roadside. 

Dulce Espana Cota Noriega, 37, and her husband had pulled their Yamaha motorcycles over along northbound Winter Gardens Boulevard near Creekford Drive just before they were both struck from behind by a 1998 Ford Taurus around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol and the county Medical Examiner's Office.

Both Noriega and her 32-year-old spouse were ejected and she died at the scene. 

The second rider and the 64-year-old man who had been driving the sedan suffered moderate injuries and were taken to a hospital to be treated, according to the CHP.

