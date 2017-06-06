Gunmen who robbed tourists in Lincoln Park still missing

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Two armed robbers shot into a car in Lincoln Park carrying three tourists from Chicago, wounding two of them, authorities said Tuesday.

The robbery occurred around 10 p.m. Monday in the 4700 block of Logan Avenue where the tourists stopped their vehicle to enter an address into a GPS device, according to San Diego police.

The men were approached by two gunmen, one on the passenger side and one on the driver's side, who demanded cash from them, police said.

After the victims gave the gunmen cash, both suspects shot one time into the vehicle, striking a passenger on his right index finger and the driver in his upper left arm, police said.

The driver drove to a hospital where they were treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

A description of the gunmen was not available.