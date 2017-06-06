Gunmen who robbed tourists in Lincoln Park still missing - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Gunmen who robbed tourists in Lincoln Park still missing

Posted: Updated:

 SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Two armed robbers shot into a car in Lincoln Park carrying three tourists from Chicago, wounding two of them, authorities said Tuesday. 

The robbery occurred around 10 p.m. Monday in the 4700 block of Logan Avenue where the tourists stopped their vehicle to enter an address into a GPS device, according to San Diego police. 

The men were approached by two gunmen, one on the passenger side and one on the driver's side, who demanded cash from them, police said. 

After the victims gave the gunmen cash, both suspects shot one time into the vehicle, striking a passenger on his right index finger and the driver in his upper left arm, police said.

The driver drove to a hospital where they were treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. 

A description of the gunmen was not available. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.