Driver accused of DUI in fatal Vista crash to be arraigned

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A man accused of being under the influence when the vehicle he was driving veered off the roadway, rolled over and crashed into a couple jogging down a Vista roadway is expected to be in court Tuesday.

Oceanside resident Abraham Perea Juarez, 24, is accused of causing the crash on South Melrose Drive near Shadowridge Drive Friday evening that killed Nanglee Vang of Vista and critically injured his 34-year-old wife, according to the sheriff's department and the county Medical Examiner's Office.

Vang's wife is conscious but suffered a broken collar bone, broken ribs, a collapsed lung, and injury to her head and has some internal bleeding, according to her sister-in-law, Youa Vang. 

"I know my sister-n-law is a strong person and will be able to pull through and won't give up on my nieces and nephew," Youa Vang said. 

Vang was killed one day before his 41st birthday, according to a GoFundMe.com page raising money to offset funeral costs and medical expenses. The couple has five children. 

Juarez was taken to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries before being booked into the Vista Detention Facility on charges of gross vehicular manslaughter, two counts driving under the influence resulting in bodily injury and two counts of great bodily injury. 

A makeshift memorial of flowers, signs and even birthday candles were left in memory of Vang at the scene of the crash.

