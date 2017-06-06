Long ballot measures can now be published online

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Sentencing was postponed Tuesday to July 20 for a woman who left the scene after her car fatally struck a teenage boy on a Tierrasanta roadway.More>>
In this week's Healthy Living, we zero in on antioxidants and the impact they have on our lives.More>>
On an 8-1 vote, the council rejected Mayor Kevin Faulconer's plan to hold a special election in November, which likely would have included a planned redevelopment of Qualcomm Stadium.More>>
A man accused of being under the influence when the vehicle he was driving veered off the roadway, rolled over and crashed into a couple jogging down a Vista roadway is expected to be in court Tuesday.More>>
A person attacked a police officer in Paris near the Notre-Dame cathedral Tuesday before an officer shot the suspect, according to Paris police.More>>
The Scripps Research Institute of La Jolla announced Tuesday that a vaccine it developed effectively blocks the "high'' of heroin in non-human primates, based on testing by scientists in Virginia.More>>
The City Council gave final approval Tuesday to municipal code changes that give the city clerk's office the option to publish online the text of long ballot measures.More>>
Two armed robbers shot into a car in Lincoln Park carrying three tourists from Chicago, wounding two of them, authorities said Tuesday.More>>
Authorities publicly identified Tuesday an El Cajon woman killed when a sedan drifted off a Lakeside-area street and crashed into her and her husband's motorcycles as they were stopped on the roadside.More>>
An 18-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were behind bars Tuesday and facing a murder charge in connection with the gang-related shooting death of a man near the beachfront Junior Seau Pier Amphitheatre in Oceanside.More>>
