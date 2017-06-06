Update: Missing 19-year-old found safe

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — 8:00 p.m. — Devon Fink was found safe Tuesday evening and returned to his family.

7:09 p.m. — San Diego Police were asking the public Tuesday to help locate a missing 19-year-old with Autism.

Devon Finks was last seen Tuesday at 2:30 p.m., boarding a westbound bus on Broadway from Park Boulevard.

Finks was with his caretaker at the trolley stop located 1300 Park Blvd. As Finks and his caretaker got off the trolley, Finks’ caretaker was assisting other clients, Finks got onto a bus and left westbound on Broadway from Park Blvd.

Finks is diagnosed with Autism and has the mental capacity of a 12 year old. He has difficulty verbally communicating and is unable to care for himself.

Finks has been known to use the trolley, but only with family members or his caretaker. He does live in the area for City Heights, but does not know how to get home on his own.

He is described as a black male, 5'6" tall with black hair. He was last seen wearing a grey and white stripped sweater and orange pants, with glasses and a black backpack.