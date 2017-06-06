Update: Missing 19-year-old found safe - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Update: Missing 19-year-old found safe

Posted: Updated:
Devon Finks, 19 Devon Finks, 19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — 8:00 p.m. — Devon Fink was found safe Tuesday evening and returned to his family. 

7:09 p.m. — San Diego Police were asking the public Tuesday to help locate a missing 19-year-old with Autism.

Devon Finks was last seen Tuesday at 2:30 p.m., boarding a westbound bus on Broadway from Park Boulevard.

Finks was with his caretaker at the trolley stop located 1300 Park Blvd. As Finks and his caretaker got off the trolley, Finks’ caretaker was assisting other clients, Finks got onto a bus and left westbound on Broadway from Park Blvd. 

Finks is diagnosed with Autism and has the mental capacity of a 12 year old. He has difficulty verbally communicating and is unable to care for himself. 

Finks has been known to use the trolley, but only with family members or his caretaker. He does live in the area for City Heights, but does not know how to get home on his own.

He is described as a black male, 5'6" tall with black hair. He was last seen wearing a grey and white stripped sweater and orange pants, with glasses and a black backpack.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.