Patchy drizzle reaching ground in some areas

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — There is not expected to be any major changes to cloud coverage through the rest of this week.

Clouds are still stretching Wednesday morning into the valleys. Morning drizzle is touching down in parts of east and north counties. Drizzle will subside but clouds are expected to stay in areas west of Interstate 15 throughout the day. Some clearing will take place in the valleys. Any clouds that do dissipate will return Wednesday evening.

Thursday is expected to be the same, but Friday clouds will be less extensive. By next week, temperatures will warm slightly.