Patchy drizzle reaching ground in some areas - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Patchy drizzle reaching ground in some areas

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — There is not expected to be any major changes to cloud coverage through the rest of this week.

Clouds are still stretching Wednesday morning into the valleys. Morning drizzle is touching down in parts of east and north counties. Drizzle will subside but clouds are expected to stay in areas west of Interstate 15 throughout the day. Some clearing will take place in the valleys. Any clouds that do dissipate will return Wednesday evening. 

Thursday is expected to be the same, but Friday clouds will be less extensive. By next week, temperatures will warm slightly.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.